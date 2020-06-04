Wondering how you can help right now? Support black-owned businesses

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As protesters across the nation gather to show their support for Black Americans, many people are looking beyond the marches at how they can push for change.



Frequenting local black-owned businesses, like restaurants and local shops, is a great way to support the black community. Here are two great places to start.



“This version of Hot Box has only been since October but we were a food truck for five or six years before that,” Michael Bowling told FOX 46.

Special coverage: George Floyd protests



Bowling is the proud chef and owner of Hot Box Next Level Kitchen in Concord. He describes it as a brewpub that serves internationally inspired street food.



Bowling says he is grateful for the community support he’s received and says choosing where to spend your dollars is how folks can help.



“Go out and support these minority-owned businesses. Not just restaurants like mine, but boutiques and the guy’s that are selling soaps and the ladies selling bags and jewelry at your farmer’s markets and bazaars,” he said.



FOX 46 found Foster’s Frame and Gallery in Huntersville on a Facebook list of local black-owned businesses. Owner John Foster says showing economic support has a trickle-down effect.



“If you come to our store to get custom framing done, you’re helping us. If you come to our store and purchase art, you’re not only helping us but you’re helping about 12 other local and regional artists also and that’s extremely important,” Foster said.



Foster says art is a story that provides a sense of history and healing.



“Customers are getting an opportunity to share what has happened in the past and in many cases what is going to happen in the future, how artists see the future.”



For more on these local minority-owned businesses click on the links below:

Hot Box

Foster’s Frame & Art Gallery

More headlines from CBS17.com: