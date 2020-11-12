Wood reelected N.C. auditor; Dobson next labor commissioner

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democrat Beth Wood has been reelected North Carolina state auditor and outgoing Republican state Rep. Josh Dobson will be the next labor commissioner.

Wood earned a fourth four-year term by defeating Republican challenger Tony Street.

Dobson will succeed retiring Commissioner Cherie Berry after beating Democratic nominee Jessica Holmes.

Wood led Street on Wednesday by 93,450 votes, while Dobson had a margin of nearly 89,000 votes over Holmes.

The Associated Press called both races after determining there weren’t enough outstanding votes for the trailing candidates to catch up.

Several other North Carolina races remained too early to call.