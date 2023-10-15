GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Looking for some scary spots to enjoy this spooky season? Luckily, people in central North Carolina don’t have to go too far to find the top frightening attractions in the state.

FrightFind.com, a digital horror publication that keeps a database of the best haunted hotspots in the country, has released their 2023 list of the top haunts in each state.

This year, the site named Greensboro’s Woods of Terror as the top scary attraction in North Carolina.

“Woods of Terror in Greensboro, recognized by outlets such as MSN, USA Today, and Buzzfeed, transcends the typical haunted attraction to deliver an immersive haunted theme park experience.” FrightFind says. “As you immerse yourself in this frightfully realistic horror film set, nearly two hundred actors are committed to inducing sheer terror.”

Woods of Terror has several areas of horror, including Phobia House, The Mortuary and Monster Midway.

The haunted thrill park is located at 5601 Church St. in Greensboro.

FrightFind also named another central North Carolina attraction as the runner up — The Darkside Haunted Estates in Middlesex.

According to the Johnston County attraction’s website, the spooky site has “brought nightmares to life” for over 40 years. Their haunted walking trail takes brave visitors through scenes such as The Slaughterhouse, Clown Town and Insane Asylum.

Darkside Haunted Estates is located at 11959 N.C. 222 W in Middlesex.