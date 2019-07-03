Word choice in NC bill concerns those in funeral industry

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Within the last week, a North Carolina house bill has morphed into something concerning to the funeral industry. It started with a simple change from the word “and” to “or.”

The bill creates a provisional license to operate a funeral home and work with clients. It doesn’t require the education, training, and examinations that are currently necessary for a standard license.

“I just really feel like the licensees of this state really deserve better than to create yet another type of license that’s unwanted. That’s unnecessary and could create a lot of liability in our industry,” said Mark Blake. He is the Vice President of the North Carolina Board of Funeral Service and is a licensed funeral director and embalmer.

One of the explanations for the change is to make it easier for people licensed in another state to get a license in North Carolina. Blake said the current rules are effective and have a much higher standard.

Blake also said funeral directors across the state are concerned because it would also lower the requirements to manage a funeral home, execute contracts, and take in money. That includes payments families make for funerals years down the road.

He said the NCBFS is constantly looking for any instances that require them to take action.

“We have seen where there have been people that have taken advantage of the public and we’re here on behalf of the state to protect the public. We’re here to safeguard their trust that they place in funeral homes and funeral directors,” Blake said.

Blake told CBS 17 the concern goes beyond the funeral industry.

“We don’t know where this ends. Not just in our industry, but let’s take other industries that have certain standards and educational standards such as physicians, lawyers, electricians. Why do we need to lower our standards when we’re just trying to seek the most professionally educated person?”

CBS 17 reached out to the primary sponsors of House Bill 554 but has not yet heard back.

