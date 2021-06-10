‘Worst case of abuse seen in 16 years’: NC mom charged with murdering 5-year-old son

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been charged with murder in the death of her 5-year-old son in Forsyth County, according to Winston Salem police investigators.

Kimberly Monique Smith, 37, of Rural Hall, is charged with murder and intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

At 9:53 p.m. on Sunday, Winston-Salem police officers and EMS were called to the 2300 block of Whisperwood Street in Rural Hall on a report of an unresponsive child.

When officers arrived, they found 5-year-old Kendall Marquise Smith, who was immediately taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead.

A 6-year-old child was also found in the home and EMS identified signs of trauma and injury. The child was taken into protective custody.

Court documents detail that child had several fresh and healing bruises on their back, chest, and legs, along with a healing rib fracture, and a healing upper arm fracture.

One neighbor told FOX8 that they broke down in tears because of how unaware they were that the children were being abused.

“I have never seen the mother, but I have seen those children playing out in the front yard. And, ironically, when I last saw them I remember thinking, ‘those kids look really happy,’” Torrence Durant said.

Winston-Salem police Lt. Gregory Dorn has clarified that Smith is the legal mother of the children, but is not their biological mother. She has been their guardian for two years. He went on to describe the situation as the worst case of abuse he’s seen in 16 years.

On Tuesday, the medical examiner determined the method of Kendall’s death was homicide and Smith was taken into custody.

Smith received no bond on her murder charge and a $200,000 bond on her child abuse charge. Smith served in the army around 2011-2014.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.