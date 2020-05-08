Would-be church burglar gets vehicle stuck on embankment during escape, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington police got an unexpected assist in catching a suspect reportedly trying to break into a church Thursday evening.

According to a spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, officers were dispatched to The Ambassador’s Bible Temple on Dawson Street around 8:30 p.m. after an alarm at the church was triggered.

Police say Richard Doyle Jr., 45, attempted to pry the back door open when the alarm sounded.

As he tried to flee the scene, he managed to get his vehicle stuck on an embankment as officers arrived.

Doyle was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering.

He received a $5,000 bond.

