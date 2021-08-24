Would you stop? Survey says more than half of NC wouldn’t help stranded driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Everyone’s been there, or at least knows someone who has been there. You’re stuck on the side of the road with car trouble. Car trouble can range from a flat tire, to engine trouble, or even a slide-off in the winter months.



Technology such as smartphones and roadside assistance has made being “stranded” almost a thing of the past, but how willing are drivers to pull over and check on a stranded motorist?

A new survey says that 54 percent of North Carolina drivers would not stop for a stranded motorist. The survey found that location and safety were among the two biggest factors as to why people would not pull over to help.

Sister station WJZY took the results of the survey to Uptown Charlotte to see if drivers in the Queen City agree with the findings.

“It’s an act of kindness really that one person can do to another, even if it’s just a smile to somebody. You can just smile at someone and say, ‘Hey, how are you? I like your hair, I like your shoes.’ That’s just an act of kindness,” said Tony Richardson.

Female drivers were less likely to help a stranded driver, especially if they were alone.

“Not by myself. It’s too dangerous. I don’t wanna get taken or they take my car,” said one woman.

The survey had a fairly small sample size of 2,500 drivers, but stats were calculated for all 50 states. The survey was conducted by a group of car dealerships in the south as a way to show drivers the importance of keeping up with regular maintenance on vehicles.

There is some good news. The survey found that overall more than 80 percent of drivers have emergency supplies in their vehicles, especially for long trips.