Wrightsville Beach reopens beach access – with restrictions

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT/WNCN) – Wrightsville Beach opened up beach access Monday with some limitations.

According to a news release, all access points, except for East Salisbury Street, and beaches were opened for individual exercising only, to include only walking, jogging, swimming and water sports. The exercise group can not have more than ten people in it and you will need to be socially distancing during this time.

You are not permitted to sunbathe, sit on the beach, fish or play other games and activities. You won’t be able to bring beach equipment with you, including towels, blankets, chairs, tents, coolers, and umbrellas. Dogs are not allowed on the beach. The restrooms will remain closed. Lifeguards will also not be on duty.

The parks and town-owned parking lots will also remain closed.

For a full list of restrictions, you can visit the Wrightsville Beach town website.

Violations are subject to a Class 2 misdemeanor, which could bring a $500 fine.

