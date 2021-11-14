Wrong-way driver dies in NC head-on crash, other driver faces DWI charge, troopers say

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Stock image of broken glass. (Getty Images)

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and another was arrested for driving while impaired after a head-on crash in Jamestown early Sunday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At 5:34 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash on U.S. 29 northbound near River Road in Guilford County.

De Osha Ajante Welch, 32, of Thomasville, was heading south in the northbound lane of U.S. 29 in a Kia Optima, troopers said.

Dericka Copez Pratt, 35, of Greensboro, was going north on U.S. 29 in a Toyota Avalon.

Welch then hit Pratt head-on, troopers say. Welch died on the scene.

Pratt suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was not taken to a hospital.

Troopers arrested Pratt during their investigation on a charge of driving while impaired.

All northbound lanes of U.S. 29 were closed for nearly three hours during the investigation.

Troopers cleared the scene just after 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories