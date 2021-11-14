Wrong-way driver dies in NC head-on crash, other driver faces DWI charge, troopers say

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and another was arrested for driving while impaired after a head-on crash in Jamestown early Sunday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At 5:34 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash on U.S. 29 northbound near River Road in Guilford County.

De Osha Ajante Welch, 32, of Thomasville, was heading south in the northbound lane of U.S. 29 in a Kia Optima, troopers said.

Dericka Copez Pratt, 35, of Greensboro, was going north on U.S. 29 in a Toyota Avalon.

Welch then hit Pratt head-on, troopers say. Welch died on the scene.

Pratt suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was not taken to a hospital.

Troopers arrested Pratt during their investigation on a charge of driving while impaired.

All northbound lanes of U.S. 29 were closed for nearly three hours during the investigation.

Troopers cleared the scene just after 9 a.m.