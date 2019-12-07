WWE pays ‘Tribute to the Troops’ at NC Marine base

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) There was a Smackdown at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point on Friday as superstars from World Wrestling Entertainment came for one reason —- to tell servicemen and women “thank you.”

WWE visited MCAS New River for the 2019 WWE Tribute to the Troops show.

For 17 years, WWE has presented WWE Tribute to the Troops, an annual holiday event taking place at different military bases around the world.

This year, for the first time ever, they focused on the Marine Corps.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of the tribute to the troops, I never thought they would come to a base that I’m at, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” one Marine in the audience said. “I’m super pumped, this is just awesome.”

From body slams to sharpshooters, WWE Superstar Natalya said the event was the ultimate Christmas present for them and the troops.

“To be able to give back and perform for the Marines, is more fulfilling than I can put into words, because we know we’re bringing excitement, entertainment to what can be an everyday routine,” Natalya said.

WWE says to look for highlights from Friday’s event in the future on WWE TV.

Also, there are other WWE Superstars on base — at New River and Camp Lejuene — working on different military outreach projects.

