WWII newsletters, newspapers now available online in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina’s online archival military collection now includes installation camp newsletters and newspapers that contain little-known information about life in the state during World War II.
The collection is available as part of a two-year digitization project that the State Archives of North Carolina began in 2018 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of WWII.
The project includes newsletter issues from installations such as Camp Lejeune, Camp Davis, Morris Field, and Elizabeth City Naval Air Station.
People have been able to use the newsletters for research since 1947, but they had to do that at the State Archives rather than online.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Report: ‘Blue Monday’ rumored to be most depressing day of the year
- New York Times endorses two candidates for president for first time
- Abandoned husky with ‘weird’ eyes gets adopted after photos go viral
- 19 NICU nurses at same hospital gave birth to 19 babies in 2019
- A baby stroller sold at Target and Amazon was recalled because of a possible fall hazard
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now