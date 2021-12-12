Yacht runs ashore at Outer Banks along Cape Hatteras National Seashore

AVON, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — Another vessel has been grounded at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

According to officials from Cape Hatteras, the 37-foot sailing vessel named the Alhambra safely ran shore Saturday morning just north of Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Avon Fishing Pier in Avon.

The National Park Service is currently working with the Coast Guard and the vessel’s owner to remove possible hazardous substances on the boat along with having it removed from the beach.

The staff at the park put up a sign to warn people to stay away from the grounded yacht, which is registered out of Bayfield, Wisc. on Lake Superior.

This is at least the third vessel to run around at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore since March 2020.

Alhambra, Dec. 11, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – National Park Service)

Alhambra, Dec. 11, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – National Park Service)

Alhambra, Dec. 11, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – National Park Service)

Alhambra, Dec. 11, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – National Park Service)

Just weeks ago, a fishing vessel named Jonathan Ryan was found near off-road vehicle ramp 48 which is about 1.25 miles southeast of the Frisco Campground. It was later pulled out to open water.

Last year, a scallop boat called the Ocean Pursuit, also known as Cameron Scott, ran aground in early March, and is now deep in the sand. The crew was rescued.

The Ocean Pursuit is stuck south of the Bodie Island Lighthouse and has attracted attention from visitors to the area. Officials last year warned people to stay away from the shipwreck, which will soon be removed soon.

Also on the Outer Banks last week, a trawler was grounded when it became disabled near Duck. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four crew members, but the fishing boat was still stuck on Sunday.