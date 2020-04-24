Yes, Walmart’s grocery delivery service will now deliver alcohol to your house

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Walmart stores across Virginia and North Carolina that already offer grocery online ordering and delivery are also offering another benefit — but only to those 21 and older.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

Under local laws, Walmart grocery now allows for the delivery of beer and wine.

Here’s how Grocery Delivery works, according to Walmart:

Order and choose a delivery window: Customers go to Walmart Grocery or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, switch to the Delivery tab and select a delivery time, and location for their items to be delivered. If the order includes alcohol, delivery times may be limited by local law.

Customers go to Walmart Grocery or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, switch to the Delivery tab and select a delivery time, and location for their items to be delivered. If the order includes alcohol, delivery times may be limited by local law. Search for products : When customers are creating their order, the search feature at the top of the screen makes it easy to find the exact item they need.

: When customers are creating their order, the search feature at the top of the screen makes it easy to find the exact item they need. Delivery: A delivery driver will be requested by a Walmart grocery associate when the order is ready to be delivered. The groceries are brought directly to the customer’s location during the 1-hour delivery window they choose. No money is exchanged at the door.

A delivery driver will be requested by a Walmart grocery associate when the order is ready to be delivered. The groceries are brought directly to the customer’s location during the 1-hour delivery window they choose. No money is exchanged at the door. Age confirmation: At the time of pickup or delivery, the customer must provide valid photo identification verifying that they are at least 21 before receiving the alcohol products in their order.

To find out which local stores offer online grocery, visit the Walmart website:

More headlines from CBS17.com: