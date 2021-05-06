You can now get a direct flight from Charlotte to Honolulu, Hawaii

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Starting Thursday, May 6, direct flights from Charlotte, North Carolina to Honolulu, Hawaii are available at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

On Thursday, everyone who boarded the first flight got a lei.

Passengers flying through CLT should expect a busy Airport as spring and summer travel numbers steadily rise. Throughout this spring, Charlotte-Douglas has seen 18,000 to 19,000 daily local passengers, which is among CLT’s highest since the start of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

In March 2021, Charlotte-Douglas was at nearly 60 percent of its record-breaking 2019 passenger numbers of 50.2 million flyers.

CLT remains one of the busiest airports in the country. As American Airlines’ second-largest hub behind Dallas-Fort Worth, American touted 679 daily departures at CLT in April 2019.

It’s important to know when traveling through CLT, several safety protocols are in place. Face coverings are required on all Airport property and social distancing is encouraged when possible.

