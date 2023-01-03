RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You can now donate $800 more to North Carolina candidate and political committees for each election.

The changes to contribution limits were announced Tuesday by the state Board of Elections and went into effect Jan. 1.

It raises the limit that a person or political committee may give to a candidate’s committee or a political committee to $6,400 in any election.

Under state law, the elections board must recalculate those contribution limits at the beginning of odd-numbered years.

Those changes are based on the consumer price index, with this year’s change based on an increase of more than 14 percent from July 2020 to July 2022.

The increase is four times greater than the last increase, when it went up by $200 on Jan. 1, 2021.

Among several exceptions to those rules, candidates or their spouses may contributed unlimited amounts to their own campaigns.