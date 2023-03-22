RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Hurricanes Stadium Series game might have happened in February, but it will be a night to remember and now you could bring home a piece of it.

Leading up to the game, Raleigh was buzzing with excitement, and if you walked down some city streets, you’d see pole banners about the game, too.

Now, you have the chance to take home one of those banners.

The Carolina Hurricanes’ shop, The Eye, shared on social media that the banners are now available for purchase.

Stadium Series pole banners are available now!



The signage seen around Raleigh can be purchased in-store only at The Eye!

But you’ll have to make the trip to the shop if you want to try and get one. Those banners are only available in the store, according to officials.

