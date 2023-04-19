RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 40 percent of the major roads in the Raleigh and Durham areas are in poor or mediocre condition, a study found.

A report from the transportation nonprofit TRIP released Wednesday found that road conditions in those two Triangle cities cost the average driver $477 each year in additional vehicle operating costs.

The report also finds a third of major roads across the state also were found to be in either poor or mediocre condition, and seven percent of bridges that are at least 20 feet long are rated as poor or structurally deficient.

“North Carolina’s transportation infrastructure is essential to moving goods and people safely and efficiently,” said Gary Salamido, the president and CEO of the North Carolina Chamber. “TRIP’s latest report underscores the critical need for investment in our state’s transportation network … While we have made great strides, our state’s leaders must continue to modernize transportation revenue streams to secure a prosperous, competitive future for North Carolina and its people.”

The report says the state in 2022 spent only about two-thirds of the $1 billion recommended annually for road preservation by the state Department of Transportation.

It also says congestion costs the average driver in Raleigh and Durham 36 hours and $897 in lost time and wasted fuel each year. Those average costs in Charlotte grow to $1,342 and 47 hours.

The report points out several steps NCDOT is taking to improve those numbers. Among them, it is retiming nearly 500 traffic signals to reduce delays and stops, and has spent $4.6 billion since 2018 to increase capacity of several highways including Interstate 885 in Durham and the Interstate 295 outer loop in Fayetteville.