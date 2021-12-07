You probably don’t know North Carolina’s state motto

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Think you know North Carolina’s state motto?

You’re probably wrong — at least, according to the results of a new survey.

Only 13 percent of people responding to the survey last month knew the state motto was “To be, rather than to seem.”

That’s the lowest percentage among residents of any state. 

Created by SolitaredBliss  • View larger version

However, 84 percent of North Carolinians thought the state motto was “First in flight,” which appears on most license plates.

In Connecticut, 99 percent of people knew their motto is “Live free or die” — by far the highest rate for any state’s residents.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories