You probably don’t know North Carolina’s state motto

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Think you know North Carolina’s state motto?

You’re probably wrong — at least, according to the results of a new survey.

Only 13 percent of people responding to the survey last month knew the state motto was “To be, rather than to seem.”

That’s the lowest percentage among residents of any state.

However, 84 percent of North Carolinians thought the state motto was “First in flight,” which appears on most license plates.

In Connecticut, 99 percent of people knew their motto is “Live free or die” — by far the highest rate for any state’s residents.