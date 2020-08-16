2-year-old fatally shot himself with dad’s gun in Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A two-year-old boy fatally shot himself with his father’s gun Saturday night, Charlotte police said on Sunday.
Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots near 5500 Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
A young child was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An initial investigation revealed that 2-year-old Amor Cureton picked up one of his father’s two guns and fatally shot himself. Antonio Cureton, 24, has been arrested and charged with Amor’s murder. Cureton faces multiple charges including involuntary manslaughter, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
CSI, K-9, the DA’s office, CFD, and victim services were among the divisions that responded to the scene.
Officials say the gun was unsecured and the other gun found was in Mr. Cureton’s possession. One of the guns was stolen.
In 2013 Cureton was arrested and charged with breaking and entering.
Detectives remained at the scene overnight. Family present during the incident was continuing to be interviewed and police said a K-9 assisted with the recovery of a gun. CMPD is asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 704-334-1600. This remains an active investigation.
