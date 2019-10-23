Young man seriously wounded in shooting at NC Wendy’s

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was seriously injured in a shooting in a Huntersville Wendy’s parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened before 3 p.m. at the restaurant on South Statesville Road near Gilead Road.

Huntersville Police say a 22-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of Wendy’s and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later listed as in stable condition.

Officers are still searching for three black male suspects who fled in a dark blue, four-door sedan.

An employee told a WBTV reporter that three people were in a car and the victim was in another car in the parking lot.

The employees heard one gunshot and called 911. The employee told WBTV that the victim then walked up to the drive-thru window, and they told him to lay down because he was bleeding from the upper leg.

Authorities have not released any further information.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now