WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting involving a shotgun.

Police have confirmed to WGHP that a man was shot in the upper left arm with a shotgun blast on 22nd Street.

The victim’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a 19 or 20-year-old man wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Investigators do not know the circumstances of the shooting or if the victim and suspect knew each other.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.