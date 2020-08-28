Young NC girl in critical condition after shots fired during ‘altercation’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A young female victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition after being shot during an altercation outside a residence located a block away from Portia Hines Park.
Wilmington Police Department officers were on the scene of the shooting that occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 500-block of Anderson Street between Rankin and Campbell Streets.
One person has been taken into custody.
