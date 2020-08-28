Young NC girl in critical condition after shots fired during ‘altercation’

North Carolina news

by: WECT Staff

Posted: / Updated:
police-line-do-not-cross_298350

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A young female victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition after being shot during an altercation outside a residence located a block away from Portia Hines Park.

Wilmington Police Department officers were on the scene of the shooting that occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 500-block of Anderson Street between Rankin and Campbell Streets.

One person has been taken into custody.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories