U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo of pressed fentanyl pills that were not created by the official drug maker.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies at the North Carolina coast said they have arrested a 20-year-old woman in the fentanyl overdose death of another woman from last year.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Monday following the Sept. 2022 pill overdose of Kira Klingler, 26, of Hubert.

“The narcotics found on scene were pill-pressed to look like prescription medication, but investigators suspected them of being laced with fentanyl. Later testing confirmed this to be true,” deputies said in a news release.

During part of their investigation, deputies said they found the same pills from Klinger’s death in the possession of Kathryn Spring Pridgen.

Earlier this month, Pridgen, 20, of Jacksonville was arrested.

She was charged with felony death by distribution and is being held in Onslow County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

“We will do everything in our power to bring those responsible for selling this poison in our County to be held accountable,” Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said in the news release.