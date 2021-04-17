Young NC woman dies in collision with tractor-trailer

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) – A 22-year-old woman died earlier this week when her car collided with a tractor-trailer in Lincoln County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Officials said Elizabeth Erin Reed Conner, of Shelby, was driving west Monday afternoon on N.C. 27.

Conner failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign as she attempted to turn left onto N.C. 18, according to the highway patrol.

Her car collided with a tractor-trailer. Conner was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Authorities said no charges are expected to come from the crash.

WNCN contributed to this report