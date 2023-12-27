NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials are working on a plan to help a juvenile sperm whale that was found stranded on an Outer Banks beach Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Aquarium of Roanoke Island.

At about 9 a.m., the aquarium posted that the whale was found near Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head and several people made reports.

They said members of the OBX Marine Mammal Stranding Network (MMSN) have responded to assess the situation.

However, since the whale is in the swash zone, they said it’s not safe for humans to work with it at this time.

Young sperm whale stranded on beach (Credit: NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island)

The aquarium said MMSN staff will continue to observe the animal from the pier and will reassess human safety at low tide.

Beachgoers are asked to not enter the water for their safety.

“Even a juvenile whale is quite heavy and could roll onto a person,” aquarium officials explained.

The aquarium plans to release an update after the situation is evaluated at low tide.