Young woman charged after NC deputy injured in hit-and-run

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A 21-year-old woman is charged in a hit and run crash that left a New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputy injured.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sgt. Brandon Long, Maggie Amdur is charged with felony hit and run resulting in serious bodily injury and fail to move over resulting in serious bodily injury.

Maggie Amdur in a photo from WECT

Amdur was given a $250,000 bond.

The crash happened on Friday, Dec. 4 around 9 p.m.

Deputy Robert Mills had a vehicle pulled over on U.S. 421 near Golden Road when he was hit by a vehicle which fled from the scene, troopers said.

Mills was taken to the hospital where he was treated for leg and elbow injuries along with needing six staples for a head injury.

It’s unclear when Amdur was arrested.

