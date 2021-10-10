Young woman missing after survivor rescued following canoe capsizing at Outer Banks

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — The Coast Guard searched in the vicinity of Portsmouth Island in Ocracoke Inlet in North Carolina on Sunday for a 27-year-old woman who is missing after a canoe capsized.

The search began after a 911 call was received about 4:15 p.m. on Saturday of a capsized canoe with two people aboard.

Watchstanders later lost communication with the reporting source, who was a member of the same group. The person who called in the incident reported that a cellphone used to make the call only had 1 percent of battery life remaining at the time of the call Saturday.

An aircrew found a conscious male survivor alongside a green canoe at about 9:54 a.m. on Sunday.

The survivor, who was found by a Jayhawk helicopter about 2.8 miles offshore of Drum Inlet, was hoisted into the aircraft and taken to Carteret Hospital in Morehead City.

A second survivor, who was the original reporting source via cellphone, was found ashore on Great Island by a good Samaritan.

The person who made the call on the cellphone reported swimming to shore and said he last saw the missing woman early Sunday.

Coast Guard assets from North Carolina involved in the search include: