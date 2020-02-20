Your 2020 snow video and photos!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Snow was predicted Thursday night and early Friday in many areas of central North Carolina.

Some snow was already falling by 4:30 p.m. Thursday with a Winter Storm Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning for areas of eastern North Carolina.

The first measurable snow in 14 months brought out many people with cellphones recording video and taking photos.

Here is a look at the photos and videos so far.

Apex police playing in the snow Friday. Photo from Apex police

Snow in North Raleigh on Thursday evening

Rich Square in Northampton County, Photo by Brenda Overbaugh-Hummell

Snow at North Hills in Raleigh

Snow in Rocky Mount

Snow along I-40 at Harrison Ave.

Outside Rocky Mount – Photo by Cb Haller

Snow near Wegmans in Raleigh

Youngsville in a photo by @ErynneGo29

Apex police

Snow at North Hills

Snow in Mooresville near Charlotte from Cotton Ketchie via WBTV

