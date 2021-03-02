‘You’re going to die’: Surveillance video captures NC man setting deputy’s house on fire

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) — A Caldwell County man is behind bars charged with setting a sheriff’s deputy’s house on fire.

Surveillance video from the deputy’s home shows a man, identified by investigators as 41-year-old William Junior Sisk, pouring gasoline on the home and then setting it ablaze.

In the video, the suspect can be heard saying “you had this coming,” and “you’re going to die.”

“This is definitely different,” said Caldwell County Sheriff Alan C. Jones. “If you do something like this, we’re going to round you up quickly.”

Sisk was soon arrested, but Jones says he assaulted two other deputies during the arrest. The sheriff’s deputy wasn’t home when the fire started. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Investigators are trying to figure out a motive. The only connection they’ve made so far is Sisk lives near the deputy.

“There’s no definite connection right now,” said the sheriff.

“From our family to that cop’s family, we are sorry,” said Sisk’s cousin, who asked not to be identified.

Sisk’s family believes he’s fallen through the cracks.

They says he’s long battled mental illness but has never been able to get the help he needs.

“If someone would have given him the help he needed it wouldn’t have to come to this. Because it’s not him,” his cousin said. “The William on medicine is totally different than the William not on medicine.”

Sisk is being held on a $1 million bond.