Youth shot in face during brawl outside NC mall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a shooting at Hanes Mall on Saturday afternoon.

Two groups of youths were gathered in the parking lot of the mall around 4:25 p.m. when a shot was fired.

The bullet hit the concrete then grazed the left side of the victim’s face, police say. The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in the mall parking lot near J.C. Penney, police said.

Officers identified three juveniles who fled the scene on foot during the shooting.

No one has been charged at this time.

Hanes Mall stayed open during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.