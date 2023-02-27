HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Five juveniles who had a stolen car were taken into custody after breaking into a car dealership on Friday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 3:23 a.m., officers responded to a call about juveniles pulling on car door handles at the Carolina Hyundai dealership at 2431 N. Main St., police said.

When officers arrived, several people ran away.

During the investigation, officers said they determined the business had been burglarized, and multiple key fobs had been stolen.

Officers found three youths in woods near the business. They then found two other juveniles sitting in a stolen vehicle in a nearby parking lot, police said.

The vehicle was reported stolen from a dealership in Winston-Salem.

Officers took all five juveniles into custody.

Two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with:

felony breaking and entering

felony larceny after breaking and entering

felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle

The other two juveniles who were taken into custody are ages 12 and 11. They are not currently facing charges related to this case, but the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.