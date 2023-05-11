GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is buying up the neighborhood. Literally.

A report on Monday by the New York Post says Greenville’s Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, has quietly been buying up homes in a neighborhood for himself, his family and his employees. It’s in the area of Greenville where he grew up.

The New York Post reports that in the last couple of years, he has purchased five modest, separate homes centered around a cul-de-sac. With the exception of the second home he bought, which in 2020 went for $263,000, the other three homes were not advertised for sale and were bought off-market.

Donaldson bought his four-bedroom, four-bathroom, two-story house where he lived in 2018 for around $320,000, according to records obtained by the Post. The 3,000-square-foot home has several extras in the kitchen and bathrooms.

The Post also reports there is one house MrBeast would like to add. Aaron Bowden, who sold his home to MrBeast, told The Post, “My understanding is the folks who are holding out is similar to any reason why would anyone would have held out — its the best school districts in the area, and they have kids in school.”

MrBeast has said in the past that for the most part, he stays in the studio where he creates most of his videos. It includes extras like a kitchenette, a desk and an exercise area. So this sounds like a lifestyle change of sorts.

Note: WNCT, CBS 17’s sister station in Greenville, spotlights events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country. To follow MrBeast, click here:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook