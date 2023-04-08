SALISBURY, N.C. (WJZY) — Michael Taylor and Michael Paul Taylor are the only father-son duo chaplain group working with a law enforcement officer in North Carolina.

The Taylor’s have worked in ministry for decades, but Michael Taylor began his role as Chaplain for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in 1993.

“I felt it was a calling from God,” he explained about his decision. “It’s not a job for everybody, but I just love people.”

In the past three decades, Taylor has adopted and expanded the Shield-A-Badge-With-A-Prayer program, and has been named the president of N.C. Sheriff’s Chaplains Association.

In 2012, his son, Michael Paul Taylor, decided to also work at the RCSO as a part of the chaplain team.

Michael Paul Taylor said his decision was a call from God, not a desire to continue his father’s legacy.

“He’s always been a role model for me. I think what’s so amazing is he has so many resources. I don’t even need to go to the internet,” he explained.

Both men have leaned on their faith to adapt to the changing landscape of law enforcement and that of a chaplain.

They’ve also been able to capitalize on their father-son bond to better serve the deputies and community members.

“A lot of times, you don’t get to see father and son get to do stuff like that. You’ve got to love your family while they’re here,” Michael Paul Taylor said.