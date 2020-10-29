Zeta brings flood risk, severe weather to western Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolinas took a pounding Thursday morning as Zeta pushed through the region.

High winds took down trees and power lines in many neighborhoods, thousands of customers without power.

Heavy rain dumped 1-2” across the area with a few higher amounts to the west. Some spotty showers and storms will be possible Thursday afternoon.

High winds will continue to be an issue as the tropical system passes by with gusts up to 40-45 mph.

Friday is looking great with highs in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. The beautiful weather will stick around into the weekend with temps holding in the low to mid-60s.

A weak front will swing through on Sunday, but it has little to no precipitation with it.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, 70% rain. Hi: 79

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, 30% showers. Lo: 56

Friday: AM shower, Partly to mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 70

POWER OUTAGES: As of 9:15 a.m. Thursday, there are currently 2,823 power outages affecting 195,854 customers in the Carolinas according to Duke Energy.