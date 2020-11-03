Zeta winds strip leaves with fall colors from trees in NC mountains, damage Blue Ridge Parkway

Boulder Field Overlook at MP 302.4 of the Blue Ridge Parkway and an image of the damage to the parkway. Photos from National Park Service.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Zeta, which hit the North Carolina mountains last week, has impacted the fall leaves that are typically viewed this time of the year, officials say.

“With the arrival of Tropical Storm Zeta last week, much of the remaining fall color in the middle through the highest elevations has disappeared,” the National Park Service at the Blue Ridge Parkway said Monday.

Part of the parkway is still closed after Zeta caused a rockslide over the weekend.

The parkway is closed from milepost 121.4 at U.S. 220 to Milepost 135.9 at Adney Gap after “a full road failure” caused by heavy rains, the park service said.

Drivers can find alternate routes via Highway 80.

Zeta hit the North Carolina mountains Thursday while it was still a tropical storm with wind gusts that exceeded 60 mph.

Park officials said that some “nice color” from fall leaves might still be seen “in the lowest elevations and in sheltered coves where the winds may not have reached.”

All of the campgrounds have closed along the parkway as of Saturday, however, the parkway itself — except for the damaged area — remains open.