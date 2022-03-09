RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – From a Raleigh Starbucks to those in health care, workers have reached their breaking point.

“Whether it’s health care workers or other essential workers during this pandemic folks have really gotten fed up with being called essential but treated as expendable so you are seeing all kinds of organizing efforts right now,” said MaryBe McMillan, president of North Carolina State AFL-CIO.

Last week, newsroom employees at The Charlotte Observer unionized.

Just this week, Piedmont Health Services nurse practitioners, physicians, midwives, and physician assistants succeeded in creating the first federally qualified health clinic union in the South.

“Really workers want more say on the job. A lot of the reasons that the providers at Piedmont Health were organizing was really to provide better patient care, to make sure that they had a say and could negotiate for better support, supplies and resources that would help them provide better care to their patients,” McMillan said.

North Carolina is not known to be union-friendly.

But Mcmillan said she expects more efforts to follow and that companies should see the benefit.

“Workers want their employer to succeed, they want to keep their jobs. So it really doesn’t have to be this antagonistic relationship. It can increase cooperation so that management and workers can come together and collectively come up with solutions and improvements in the way that they do business.”

The Great Resignation is proof that millions of workers aren’t willing to put up with what they have been putting up with and have reset what they see as important.

“So folks really are not just looking for higher wages but for better benefits and flexibility because I think that the pandemic changed everyone’s priorities,” McMillan said.