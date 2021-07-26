North Carolina woman charged with sex crimes involving Rutherford County teen

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A North Carolina woman has been charged with sex crimes involving a 15-year-old from Rutherford County whom she met online.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Christie Wighton of Catawba, North Carolina was charged with felony solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct, especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The teen’s mother looked through her teen’s phone and found concerning messages from media accounts. The teen apparently met Wighton on social media.

Wighton was arrested on Sunday while on her way to Rutherford County to meet the teen. She was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and bond was set at $225,000. A hearing is scheduled for October 6 in General Sessions Court.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office encourages parents to be aware of their child(ren)’s social media accounts and their online contacts.

“It’s important for parents to be vigilant and have open conversations for the sake of your children’s safety,” Detective Sgt. Steve Craig said.