North Carolina woman to become rare 2-time organ donor

The Wilson Daily Times



WILSON, N.C. (THE WILSON DAILY TIMES) – A North Carolina woman is set to join the elite ranks of two-time living organ donors.

The Wilson Times reports that on Tuesday, surgeons in New York will take part of 54-year-old Stephanie Allen’s liver and transplant it into her brother, Eric Allen.

Stephanie Allen, a delivery driver and mother of four, previously donated a kidney to her sister in 2006.

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, just 91 people have donated two organs to two people since April 1994.

