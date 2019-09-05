Breaking News
Norway reports landslide risk on southern mountain

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A mountain range in southern Norway is in serious danger of landslides after overnight rain and snowfall, Norwegian authorities said Thursday.

Norway’s Water Resources and Energy Directorate announced its assessment Thursday about the Mannen mountains, 350 kilometers (215 miles) northwest of Oslo. Rockslide risks there have been reported since 2014.

That year, authorities became aware of an abnormally large movement of land.

Movements of up to 70 centimeters (27.6 inches) a day were recorded Thursday. That compares with an average rate of 1-2 centimeters (0.4-0.8 inches) per year.

More and more rocks are falling, the Directorate said.

On Wednesday, movements of about 30 centimeters (12 inches) were recorded in the upper part of the Veslemannen mountain, a smaller but “very active” part of the range, the agency said.

It kept in place a red alert for the area. As a precaution, a nearby train line was closed and 11 people living nearby were evacuated.

Authorities have tried in vain to trigger a landslide by pumping water onto the unstable area.

