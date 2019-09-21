Nose gear collapses as small plane lands at Fayetteville airport

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pilot managed to walk away from a plane that was damaged while landing at the Fayetteville Regional Airport Friday night, officials said.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. when a pilot reported landing gear problems before touching down, according to airport fire officials.

Upon landing, the nose gear of the Cherokee plane collapsed and the aircraft skidded on the runway, officials said.

The airport was closed for about 20 to 30 minutes after the incident. The pilot was not injured.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now