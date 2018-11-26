Live Now
November 26: Showers Today, Chilly Weather Ahead

We had pretty nice weather for three days of the four-day Thanksgiving weekend, but we’re starting off with some scattered light showers this morning. Those rain chances will diminish throughout the day:The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 9:00am through 6:00pm shows the hit-or-miss nature of this morning’s showers, along with the drying trend we expect this afternoon:Temperatures today won’t be bad, reaching the upper 50s and low to mid 60s this afternoon:We’ll see clearing skies from west to east, but strong westerly winds will kick in this afternoon, bringing in a whole different air mass for the rest of the week.

Temperatures tonight will drop down to around freezing by early Tuesday morning:

We’ll only warm up to the upper 40s and low 50s Tuesday afternoon, despite abundant sunshine:

Even colder air settles in Wednesday, before we slowly warm up a bit Thursday and Friday:

While Friday could bring us a few light showers, the next good chance of rain will hold off until Saturday. There are still some timing differences among the various forecast models, but right now I think the heaviest rain will move in late Saturday, with some lingering showers on Sunday. This is the German Icon model’s simulation from 7:00am Friday through 7:00pm Sunday:We’ll keep you updated on the timing as the weekend gets closer. I’m not concerned about flooding or severe weather with this system at the moment.

Here’s the good news — after a chilly last week of November, the long-range data indicates some above-average temperatures for the first several days of December:

The nerd-links will be back from Thanksgiving hiatus tomorrow!

