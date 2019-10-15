NTSB releases report on fiery B-17 bomber crash at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the 1944 B-17 bomber airplane crash at Bradley International Airport on October 2, 2019.

The report confirms the number of victims who died and were injured in the crash. A total of seven were killed, while another seven injured.

Weather conditions of the morning of the crash were provided as well as details on flight preparation and take-off; including that “no flight plan was filed for the flight”.

Shortly after take-off, at 500 feet above ground level, a pilot reported to Air Traffic Control (ATC) that he wanted to return, noting that the airplane had “rough mag on the No. 4 engine”. The bomber was in-flight for 5 minutes.

ATC cancelled the approach of another airplane and advised the pilot to proceed on runway 6. The pilot’s last communication was that they were “getting there”, soon afterward striking the approach lights, colliding with vehicles and a decicing fluid tank.

The preliminary NTSB report on the crash of the B-17 at Bradley says nothing about what caused the crash. It outlines the conditions of the wrecked plane and notes all inspections and certifications were up to date. — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) October 15, 2019

For the full report, click below.

The NTSB notes that: This is preliminary information, subject to change and may contain errors. Any errors in this report will be corrected when the final report has been completed.