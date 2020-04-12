Number of COVID-19 cases in NC continues to rise with 331 hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina has increased.

On Sunday, state health officials reported 4,520 confirmed cases, up more than 200 cases in a day, across 91 counties. An additional death was reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 81.

Currently, 331 people remain hospitalized.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

To date, a total of 62,139 tests have been completed.

Wake County saw an increase of 10 coronavirus cases from Saturday into Sunday with a new total of 467.

Durham County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which brings the county total to 290. An outbreak at a Durham County nursing and rehab facility was not mentioned Sunday — and the name was still not revealed.

Lee County reported an increase of two more COVID-19 cases with a total of 14 as of Monday.

Johnston County officials said there were five new cases, but also reported 51 additional cases at a Clayton nursing home. The total number of cases in Johnston County is now at 101.

See below for the number of cases by county: