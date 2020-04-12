Number of COVID-19 cases in NC continues to rise with 331 hospitalized

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina has increased.

On Sunday, state health officials reported 4,520 confirmed cases, up more than 200 cases in a day, across 91 counties. An additional death was reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 81.

Currently, 331 people remain hospitalized.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

To date, a total of 62,139 tests have been completed.

Wake County saw an increase of 10 coronavirus cases from Saturday into Sunday with a new total of 467.

Durham County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which brings the county total to 290. An outbreak at a Durham County nursing and rehab facility was not mentioned Sunday — and the name was still not revealed.

Lee County reported an increase of two more COVID-19 cases with a total of 14 as of Monday.

Johnston County officials said there were five new cases, but also reported 51 additional cases at a Clayton nursing home. The total number of cases in Johnston County is now at 101.

See below for the number of cases by county:

CountyLaboratory-Confirmed CasesDeaths
Alamance County360
Alexander County20
Alleghany County20
Anson County100
Ashe County40
Beaufort County130
Bertie County121
Bladen County20
Brunswick County331
Buncombe County362
Burke County603
Cabarrus County1171
Caldwell County170
Carteret County211
Caswell County30
Catawba County321
Chatham County630
Cherokee County101
Chowan County30
Clay County30
Cleveland County380
Columbus County311
Craven County251
Cumberland County841
Currituck County30
Dare County111
Davidson County852
Davie County212
Duplin County150
Durham County2781
Edgecombe County231
Forsyth County1144
Franklin County640
Gaston County813
Gates County40
Granville County890
Greene County100
Guilford County1359
Halifax County200
Harnett County412
Haywood County30
Henderson County762
Hertford County41
Hoke County180
Iredell County701
Johnston County974
Jones County71
Lee County150
Lenoir County140
Lincoln County150
Macon County21
Martin County60
McDowell County160
Mecklenburg County95411
Mitchell County40
Montgomery County121
Moore County660
Nash County321
New Hanover County540
Northampton County610
Onslow County291
Orange County1502
Pamlico County60
Pasquotank County150
Pender County50
Perquimans County40
Person County80
Pitt County631
Polk County90
Randolph County502
Richmond County101
Robeson County80
Rockingham County142
Rowan County1112
Rutherford County371
Sampson County110
Scotland County90
Stanly County161
Stokes County90
Surry County100
Transylvania County60
Union County1011
Vance County190
Wake County4700
Warren County30
Washington County151
Watauga County80
Wayne County690
Wilkes County41
Wilson County643
Yadkin County100

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories