Number of COVID-19 cases in NC continues to rise with 331 hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina has increased.
On Sunday, state health officials reported 4,520 confirmed cases, up more than 200 cases in a day, across 91 counties. An additional death was reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 81.
Currently, 331 people remain hospitalized.
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC
To date, a total of 62,139 tests have been completed.
Wake County saw an increase of 10 coronavirus cases from Saturday into Sunday with a new total of 467.
Durham County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which brings the county total to 290. An outbreak at a Durham County nursing and rehab facility was not mentioned Sunday — and the name was still not revealed.
Lee County reported an increase of two more COVID-19 cases with a total of 14 as of Monday.
Johnston County officials said there were five new cases, but also reported 51 additional cases at a Clayton nursing home. The total number of cases in Johnston County is now at 101.
See below for the number of cases by county:
|County
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Alamance County
|36
|0
|Alexander County
|2
|0
|Alleghany County
|2
|0
|Anson County
|10
|0
|Ashe County
|4
|0
|Beaufort County
|13
|0
|Bertie County
|12
|1
|Bladen County
|2
|0
|Brunswick County
|33
|1
|Buncombe County
|36
|2
|Burke County
|60
|3
|Cabarrus County
|117
|1
|Caldwell County
|17
|0
|Carteret County
|21
|1
|Caswell County
|3
|0
|Catawba County
|32
|1
|Chatham County
|63
|0
|Cherokee County
|10
|1
|Chowan County
|3
|0
|Clay County
|3
|0
|Cleveland County
|38
|0
|Columbus County
|31
|1
|Craven County
|25
|1
|Cumberland County
|84
|1
|Currituck County
|3
|0
|Dare County
|11
|1
|Davidson County
|85
|2
|Davie County
|21
|2
|Duplin County
|15
|0
|Durham County
|278
|1
|Edgecombe County
|23
|1
|Forsyth County
|114
|4
|Franklin County
|64
|0
|Gaston County
|81
|3
|Gates County
|4
|0
|Granville County
|89
|0
|Greene County
|10
|0
|Guilford County
|135
|9
|Halifax County
|20
|0
|Harnett County
|41
|2
|Haywood County
|3
|0
|Henderson County
|76
|2
|Hertford County
|4
|1
|Hoke County
|18
|0
|Iredell County
|70
|1
|Johnston County
|97
|4
|Jones County
|7
|1
|Lee County
|15
|0
|Lenoir County
|14
|0
|Lincoln County
|15
|0
|Macon County
|2
|1
|Martin County
|6
|0
|McDowell County
|16
|0
|Mecklenburg County
|954
|11
|Mitchell County
|4
|0
|Montgomery County
|12
|1
|Moore County
|66
|0
|Nash County
|32
|1
|New Hanover County
|54
|0
|Northampton County
|61
|0
|Onslow County
|29
|1
|Orange County
|150
|2
|Pamlico County
|6
|0
|Pasquotank County
|15
|0
|Pender County
|5
|0
|Perquimans County
|4
|0
|Person County
|8
|0
|Pitt County
|63
|1
|Polk County
|9
|0
|Randolph County
|50
|2
|Richmond County
|10
|1
|Robeson County
|8
|0
|Rockingham County
|14
|2
|Rowan County
|111
|2
|Rutherford County
|37
|1
|Sampson County
|11
|0
|Scotland County
|9
|0
|Stanly County
|16
|1
|Stokes County
|9
|0
|Surry County
|10
|0
|Transylvania County
|6
|0
|Union County
|101
|1
|Vance County
|19
|0
|Wake County
|470
|0
|Warren County
|3
|0
|Washington County
|15
|1
|Watauga County
|8
|0
|Wayne County
|69
|0
|Wilkes County
|4
|1
|Wilson County
|64
|3
|Yadkin County
|10
|0