RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — March is National Nutrition Month.

The annual campaign was created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

It’s all about inviting people to learn how to make informed food choices and develop healthy eating and physical activity habits.

“Nutrition plays a really important role in our health,” said Christine Tenekjian, a registered dietician nutritionist at Duke Health.

When it comes to improving nutrition, there’s one thing Tenekjian talks to people about most.

“It’s thinking ahead a little bit about what they would like to eat before it’s actually time to eat,’ she said. “A lot of times, we run through our busy lives, and we don’t think about it. We make a last-minute decision and often that’s not really the healthiest decision.”

So how can you be more intentional about your food choices?

Tenekjian says think about it in three steps.

3 steps to becoming more intentional with food choices

First, plan what you’re going to eat and how many people you’re prepping for.

Second, go grocery shopping, then the actual meal prep.

“Do a little bit of ahead of time preparation of your ingredients,” Tenekjian said. “Things like chopping up vegetables or marinating your proteins or even precooking your rice or your potatoes or other sides so that you don’t have to do everything right before the mealtime.”

Tenekjian also encourages everyone to eat less highly processed food.

“Things like potato chips, pretzels, crackers, cookies, muffins, all these sorts of goodies we find in the snack aisles,” she said.

Then, replace those goodies with more unprocessed whole foods from the basic food groups, which include fruits, vegetables, grains, proteins, and dairy.

“Basing your meals around whole, unprocessed foods and including less of the ultra-processed foods will help you to get better nourishment,” Tenekjian said. “And you’ll find yourself snacking less and eating less junk food.

One last tip Tenekjian shared is that healthy nutrition and physical activity go hand in hand. If an individual is not eating well, it’s harder to be active.