GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man from New York was sentenced to nearly three years in prison after being convicted of conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to officials.

In addition to his prison time, Kaodichimma Anyanwu, of Valley Stream, N.Y., was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay a special assessment of $100.

The case involved a business email compromise (BEC), which was an act of wire fraud, and a group of individuals who then laundered the proceeds of the crime, according to the Department of Justice. A BEC is a cyber fraud scheme where criminals target companies that transfer money wires frequently.

In this particular case, Anyanwu’s co-conspirators had laundered about $660,776 through a BEC that affected a public university in NC. Anyanwu laundered about $67,921of that money through a bank account in an alias name.

“Business email compromises like the one in this case continue to threaten organizations and institutions across the United States,” said U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Hairston of the Middle District of North Carolina. “Alongside our law enforcement partners, we will continue to pursue the criminals who, here or abroad, participate in any way to further these conspiracies.”

A federal jury convicted Anyanwu after a week-long trial.