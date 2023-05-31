GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A New York man was sentenced Wednesday to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple crimes committed in North Carolina, according to the Department of Justice.

Joshua Anthony Miller, 33 of Rochester, New York, traveled to North Carolina twice, once in Dec. 2021 and again in Feb. 2022, to engage in sexual activity with a 15-year-old. The USDOJ said Miller also recorded videos of the minor engaged in sex acts while talking on a video chat.

During these offenses, Miller was also a registered sex offender in New York.

In 2007 Miller was convicted on three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, sexual contact with an individual less than eleven years old and four counts of first-degree attempted sexual act. Miller was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Miller was sentenced in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. In addition to prison time, he was ordered to serve a lifetime term of supervised release and pay a $1,500 assessment.

He pleaded guilty in Dec. 2022 to possession of child pornography, two violations of traveling to meet a minor for sexual activity and two counts of committing a felony offense involving a minor while required to register as a sex offender.