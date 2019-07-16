NYPD officer won’t be charged by feds in Eric Garner’s ‘I can’t breathe’ chokehold death

In this undated family file photo provided by the National Action Network, Eric Garner, right, poses with his children during a family outing. (AP Photo/Family photo via National Action Network)

(CBS NEWS) – Federal prosecutors won’t bring civil rights charges against a New York City police officer in the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner, a person familiar with the case confirmed to CBS News on Tuesday. The decision not to bring charges against Officer Daniel Pantaleo comes a day before the statute of limitations was set to expire, on the fifth anniversary of the encounter that led to Garner’s death.

Officers were attempting to arrest Garner on charges he sold loose, untaxed cigarettes outside a Staten Island convenience store. He refused to be handcuffed, and officers took him down.

Garner is heard on bystander video crying out “I can’t breathe” at least 11 times before he falls unconscious. He later died. Garner was black; Pantaleo is white. Garner’s death, along with the deaths of other black men at the hands of police, became a rally cry for police reform activists.

Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, said the government “has let us down” with the decision.

“”As I know the law book, there is no statute of limitations for murder. Am I right or wrong? There is no statute of limitations, that was murder that they did to my son,” Carr said.

A state grand jury also refused to indict the officer on criminal charges.

Chokeholds are banned under police policy. Pantaleo maintained he used a legal takedown maneuver called the “seatbelt.”

The medical examiner’s office said a chokehold contributed to Garner’s death.

The New York Police Department brought Pantaleo up on departmental charges earlier this year. Federal prosecutors were observing the proceedings. An administrative judge has not ruled whether he violated policy. He could face dismissal, but Police Commissioner James O’Neill has the final say.

In the years since the Garner death, Pantaleo has remained on the job but not in the field, and activists have decried his paycheck that included union-negotiated raises.

“Justice has been choked like Eric Garner,” Rev. Al Sharpton said during a press conference in Brooklyn, New York, as he stood beside the family.

He said the decision shows that people’s federal civil rights are not protected “no matter what the evidence is.”

