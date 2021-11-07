Ocracoke Ferry extends route suspensions due to coastal storm

The Ocracoke Ferry suspended its routes for a second consecutive day on Sunday due to coastal storms (Getty Images).

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Ocracoke Ferry, and several other coastal operations, have extended their route suspensions into today, as well as a few indefinitely, due to the ongoing coastal storms.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said in a release that ferries to and from Ocracoke are suspended today and ferries between Ocracoke and Hatteras, North Carolina, have been suspended until further notice.

Additionally, the NCDOT said the Currituck-Knotts Island ferry operations have also been suspended until further notice because the storm created water levels too low to operate the boats.

On the flip side, the Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach ferry operations are suspended due to elevated water levels and high winds.

The coastal storm is still bringing, and still expected to produce, winds as strong as 35 miles per hour for the remainder of the weekend.