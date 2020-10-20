ROWLAND, NC (WBTW) – A Robeson County police chief has identified the man charged with assaulting one of his officers during a disturbance call late last week.

Jamel Alphonso Rogers, 26, has been charged with assault on a government official and resisting a public official. More charges are pending, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham.

Around 11 p.m. Friday night, Sale responded to a disturbance call where a subject had a gun, according to Graham.

When Sale arrived at the home in Benton Court, a confrontation between the officer and Rogers occurred within the house before moving outside of the home, Graham said.

Rogers is accused of fighting back and striking Sale in the face, causing a broken nose and several lacerations to his face, according to Graham.

The fight continued for around 10 minutes before another officer was called and pepper sprayed Rogers before arresting him, Graham said.

Sale was airlifted to the hospital and has since been released, according to authorities.

Rogers had a bond hearing Monday morning and is being held at Robeson County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

He is scheduled for another bond hearing next month, according to Graham.

LATEST HEADLINES: