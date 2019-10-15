Ex-officer charged with murder after firing into window, killing Texas woman

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – A white Fort Worth police officer has been charged with murder in the shooting of a black woman in her home, officials said Monday night.

Aaron Dean was booked Monday afternoon. He also resigned from the police department, and the chief said he would have been fired if he didn’t quit.

The Fort Worth Police Department said officers responded at about 2:25 a.m. Saturday after a neighbor called a non-emergency line to report the home’s front door had been left open. The responding officer fired a shot through a window, killing Atatiana Jefferson.

Atatiana Jefferson

Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus said Monday that there’s no indication the officers knocked on the front door, and that Jefferson died from a gunshot fired through a window accessible from the fenced-in back yard.

Video released by police shows two officers searching the home from the outside with flashlights before one shouts, “Put your hands up, show me your hands.”

In the video, a shot is then fired through a window. The officer does not identify himself as police in the video.

Dean’s resignaton letter said: “Effective immediately I am tendering my resignation from the Fort Worth Police Department.” The letter was released by the state’s largest police union, the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas.

The group’s executive director, Charley Wilkison, says Dean has not yet hired an attorney but that one will be provided with financial support from the union.

